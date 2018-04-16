Mayor Ezard discusses pending study of Nichols Park Pool

The Jacksonville city council has had recent talks about having a study of the Nichols Park Pool conducted to see what the various options are moving forward.

While these talks are still in the very early stages, Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard joined WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind” program earlier this month to discuss a number of topics, including where things currently stand with the pool study.

Mayor Ezard says discussions among city council members has gone on for over a year now, and explains why the city feels it’s important to have such a study done.

“There’s been back and forth talk about whether we’re going to turn in a whole different direction and build a brand new pool, possibly at Community Park, or put it at Nichols and scrap the one we have, but the council said, ‘let’s do a study.’ And the consensus of the council said to rehab what we already have. It’s in a great location, it’s kind of the anchor of Nichols Park with our golf courses. Let’s listen to a consultant, an engineer that specializes in swimming pools, and let’s just hear from them and see where we’re at structurally, and see what we can add on and still keep the price tag down,” says Ezard.

Ultimately, however, Ezard says that everything comes down to whether or not the project is feasible.

“But it still gets down to money. We don’t have the money budgeted, or we don’t know where exactly we’re going to come up with the money, so that will go hand-in-hand with this pool study,” Ezard explains.

During his visit to the WLDS/WEAI studios, Ezard also talked about where things currently stand in regards to the city’s golf course, as well as a number of other topics pertaining to the city of Jacksonville.