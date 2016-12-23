Mayor Ezard Provides Update on New Water Treatment Plant

Crews are hard at work along Hardin Avenue as the city awaits the construction of its new water treatment plant.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard joined WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program yesterday to discuss the progress of the multi-millionaire dollar project.

Ezard says the process is beyond the halfway point, though still a bit behind schedule.

Ezard says he’s confident the City can straighten out some of the “hiccups” that have occurred along the way. He explains the reasoning for those delays and says that, with the magnitude of the project, it needs to be done correctly.

With the threat of water main breaks, especially during certain times of the year, Ezard says the City is constantly looking at ways to avoid future problems.

