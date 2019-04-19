Mayor Ezard Talks About Region’s Population Loss

The U.S. Census data gave a chilling report about West Central Illinois population loss yesterday. According to the report, Morgan County had the most population loss in the West Central region with over 223 people leaving the county.

Mayor Andy Ezard says Jacksonville is doing what it can to maintain its current population and make the city a place to live and work. “We are combating that as far as trying to improve our infrastructure by building a new water plant and providing recreational opportunities to lure people to the community. Unfortunately, everybody anticipated that we’d be going down [in population] with the census coming in 2020.”

As a whole, Illinois’ population fell by more than 45,000 in the 12 month period ending in July of last year. Illinois has had five consecutive years of population decline. Lack of economic growth and taxes seem to be the two main issues that were a part of the recent consolidated election in April. Mayor Ezard says the city will revisit those issues.

“We can take a look at [property taxes] internally as far as not levying as much as we do each year, and maybe find a way to make those more amiable for people to come to this area. We have been trying to put our best foot forward as far as infrastructure and opportunities and just have to keep going down that path until the tide turns. This is not a unique situation to Jacksonville by any means.” Jacksonville has seen steady population decline since 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau records.



Net population loss from the previous year were as follows: 2nd was Macoupin -202, Cass -201, Greene -124, Schuyler -69, Pike -61, Brown -55, and Scott -52. Further to the east of the region, Menard County saw the only net growth adding 2 people to its overall numbers. Sangamon County to the east also saw one of massive losses with -1541 in the county overall with -1539 happening in Springfield alone. Springfield was an indication of the overall losses in the state, as all metropolitan saw significant losses to their population and economic output.

Mayor Ezard says that the city has felt some of the brunt of the population loss.“We’ve still tried to maintain our manpower as far our public safety, which is very important. We have cut employees due to attrition. We haven’t intentionally gone out and said this is how many people who are going to get cut. We’ve just not filled positions that we have in the past. We’ve down-scaled our ability to govern.”

Many are bracing for the loss of a U.S. Congressional seat in Illinois due to the ongoing population out-migration. It also may pose a hitch in Governor JB Prtizker’s progressive tax plan, as well. The new national census from the federal government will take place in 2020.