Mayor Ezard Talks City and State Budget

The City of Jacksonville had their first reading of an Appropriation Budget at a council meeting earlier this month.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard joined WLDS’ AM Conversation earlier this week, where he discussed a number of issues, including the status of the local and state budget.

Ezard feels that the various department heads have a good working relationship, and says the local budget is a strong one.

“The Appropriation Budget was about $54 million, so it’s serious stuff. I think the Clerk’s Office and the Treasurer, the Alderman and all my department heads really do a good job of communicating and trying to establish parameters for where we can spend less. I think it’s a good budget, there are some things that Aldermen felt were needed in there and they got through, and we’ll see how things go,” says Ezard.

The mayor says the City of Jacksonville has reserves stored away in case things such as state payments aren’t received. Ezard explains the pros and cons of having those reserves.

“It certainly has been a little frustrating but it’s nice that, through the tenure of Mayor Tendick, he kept us afloat as far as a balance, and we’ve continued that. So we do have reserve, and that’s important, we have around a six-month reserve, so if things like state payments don’t come in, we have a little cushion. That’s good in some ways, but that sometimes can hurt us having a reserve because when we go up for grants and money towards projects, they look at us and say ‘they’re doing pretty good over there in Jacksonville, they don’t need that money,’ so it’s kind of a balancing act,” says Ezard.

Ezard says the reserves could be wiped out by unforeseen catastrophes, thus it’s important council members and the community are all on the same page.

“It just takes one catastrophe, another ice storm or something like that, and the reserve is wiped out and start over. Then you start changing the budget and you get behind, so it’s important that we’re all on the same page and we do a good job with our due diligence of working together internally and with our aldermen…and citizen input is very important,” Ezard explains.

Ezard also discussed the status of various road projects. While the Morton Avenue project is being handled by the state, the city is working on improvements to North Main Street. Ezard says North Main Street will be finished by Spring, and will be within the budget.

