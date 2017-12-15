Mayor Ezard talks progress of water treatment plant, when to expect completion

After hitting a few snags along the way, Jacksonville’s new water treatment plant faces slight delays, and won’t reach its original completion goal for completion by the end of the year.

Construction of the new water treatment plant has been ongoing for most of the year, and will cost around $35 million once completed.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says that while there have been some hiccups along the way, the city is moving forward and hopes the transition to the new plant is a seamless one.

“Unfortunately when you have big projects there are some things that happen along the way and we’ve had some complications and some issues, but we’re moving forward. Our workers are getting trained on the new equipment, we’re bringing new water into the plant. We’re at the disinfecting stages right now, and our goal is that when we switch over to the new water treatment plant, no one notices it, and that always has been our goal. So there has been some hiccups, but it’s really nothing that not new to a $35 million project,” says Ezard

Mayor Ezard says there weren’t any particular issues that caused the delay, and that ultimately, the city wants to get things right the first time.

“There wasn’t really anything specific, we added a major project along with this one as far as work on Superior Avenue. We want to get things right. If there’s a little delay, we still have a water plant that is very capable and has been functional for many years. But we want to make sure and get things right before we hit the switch and start running the water through out new plant and out to our citizens,” Ezard explains.

Ezard says that while the plant won’t be fully functional by January 1st, date for an opening ceremony remains the same.

“The original plan was for the plant to be fully functional by the end of 2017. The ribbon-cutting was always going to be in May when we firmed up some of the outside work and spruced things up. But the delay comes because it’s still not fully functional, so we’ve had to push that into 2018, but that doesn’t change anything plans as far as the ribbon-cutting,” Ezard says.

The city of Jacksonville has a planned ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new water treatment plant scheduled for the first few weeks of May, however, the hope is that the plant is fully functioning prior to that event.