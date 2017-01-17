Mayor Hosts Unity Breakfast

By Zac Coffman on January 17 at 7:42am

The Mayor’s annual Unity breakfast was yesterday. Held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the unity breakfast was at Hamilton’s, at 110 North East Street.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says that the breakfast had a good turn out.

The breakfast featured Steve Hochstadt, author and professor emeritus at Illinois College, as the Keynote speaker.

Mayor Ezard says they are already working on lining up a keynote speaker for next year.

The unity breakfast has been a tradition in Jacksonville for over a decade.