Mayor’s Cup to be played Sunday; all proceeds go to New Directions

Much like the “Volley for a Cure” – a volleyball match supporting the Mia Ware Foundation – another game between the women athletes of both of Jacksonville’s four-year colleges will support a local non-profit.

The Illinois College and MacMurray College women’s basketball teams are partnering with the New Directions Heating and Cooling Center when the two teams meet on Sunday, Dec. 30. All admission charges collected at the gate will be donated to New Directions and fans are encouraged to bring donations to help the needy here in the Jacksonville community.

Items needed this time of year include bed linens, canned goods, gloves, plastic bags, and plastic silverware/plates. The two teams are also working out final details for a service project at New Directions during the holiday season.

Heralded as “The Mayor’s Cup”, the basketball game between the Lady Blues and Highlanders tips off Sunday at 2 p.m.