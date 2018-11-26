McCarty provides safety reminders for driving in winter conditions

Area drivers are being reminded of several safety tips as the overnight snowfall has created some very hazardous driving conditions today.

As precipitation fell and temperatures dropped throughout the day yesterday, the streets and roads across west central Illinois became rather dangerous during the overnight hours and remain so now. Illinois State Police have reported a number of accidents along Interstate 72 this morning between milepost 60 near South Jacksonville and milepost 90 closer to Springfield. While most of the precipitation has stopped falling in and around the Jacksonville area, local drivers are being reminded of a number of safety tips on their daily commutes.

Morgan County EMS Director Phil McCarty says that the most important thing during conditions such as these is to leave extra time when traveling.

McCarty also says that there are a number of items, such as a phone charger, blankets and non-perishable food, that people should have in their vehicles at all times during the winter.

McCarty reminds folks that, in the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1, and always stay inside of your vehicle until emergency service personnel arrive for help.

According to McCarty, it is typically a combination of bad traction and poor visibility that cause a number of accidents during the winter.