McCarty Talks About 1993 Comparisons & Current Flood

Comparisons to 1993 have been on the lips of many river residents this spring and summer. This August will mark 26 years since the highest crests in recorded history along the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. Like 1993, the Flood of 2019 had early warning signs beginning back in February. Morgan County Emergency Management Coordinator Phil McCarty recently spoke with the What’s On Your Mind Program about comparisons between the two flood disasters.

McCarty says that one big difference between the two floods is communication. “We all had bag phones in 1993. We didn’t have ways to communicate and GIS Technology that has allowed us to coordinate all across the state. It’s all totally different now. How fast we can gather information and know where our problems could be and could happen is a lot better. Information and rumors travel a lot faster now. I think communication allowed us to be more efficient. We still worked extremely hard and spent countless hours on the mitigation effort. Some of the technology that’s available helped and there was a tremendous mitigation effort compared to ’93 into early 2000 to mitigate future flooding. It made things a little bit easier this time.”



McCarty believes that the emergency relief efforts came as efficiently as they possibly could during this flood. He hopes that the federal government will kick in funds to continue to help with efficiency and mitigation efforts in the future. McCarty said that the levees always bring a new learning experience every time a major flood event occurs. “It’s soil so it erodes. It takes constant maintenance. The Army Corps of Engineers and the levee commissioners spend countless hours and money just to maintain them so they perform during a major flood event. The process to fix them and reinforce them after the floods because they get damaged is always ongoing.”

McCarty says that sandbags on the levees have to go through a special process via a set of regulations by the EPA before they can be disposed of once the floodwaters recede. However, he says the current amount of sandbags aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. “We will leave them until the river is well below flood stage. I predict we will leave those sandbags until early August. We don’t want to remove them and then have to put them back. The Illinois Department of Corrections alone bagged over a million sandbags and they are out there somewhere along the Illinois and Mississippi River basin levees. That’s not to mention the ones that local volunteers bagged, so there are millions of sandbags that are out there.”

McCarty says that the extended flood fight will lead to an even more extensive clean up and repair. Plastic, wood, and sandbags will be picked up in due time, but the Army Corps of Engineers repair of the levies with dirt and surveying will take months and possibly years. McCarty said that mitigation efforts from floods, even the flood of 1993, are still being talked about now to prevent further problems in the future.