McClure Hopes For More Private Testing For Those Showing Symptoms & More Financial Help

A local state senator has said that the calls for testing needs to find a medium in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. State Senator Steve McClure says that getting testing done is still a struggle for many. “Nationwide there hasn’t been enough testing. However, I think a lot of people are advocating for testing that is too much, so there is a medium that needs to be reached here. Certainly, we still have cases not just in the 50th District but across the state that are showing symptoms of the coronavirus and are unable to get the test, which they need to be able to be tested.”

McClure says that if you are showing symptoms you absolutely need to be tested and he said he will work with Governor J.B. Pritzker in securing the state more resources, especially for private labs, to perform testing.

McClure said that the budget is taking a backseat at the moment to secure those resources and finances for the citizens of the state. “It’s an unprecedented time. Illinois was in such terrible shape [financially] before this crisis. The levels that are being predicted nationally and in our state for the unemployment rate soon is pretty staggering and sobering. I’m a big believer in very restrictive government and being careful with our money. However, in the time of a statewide, national, and quite frankly a global emergency, that is not the time to be concerned about, in my view, certain aspects of our budget. We have to be most concerned with our workers, our people, our business owners at this time. Health and safety is taking precedent, but we also have to remember that people are really struggling financially at this time and we need to take care of them.”

McClure hopes that with the flattening of the rise of cases that the state will be better prepared and possibly see a rise in private-sector business growth in the health care industry. McClure hopes that once a sense of normalcy is reached that the economy will get back on track and legislators can get back to fixing issues all around the state.