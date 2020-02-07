McClure Takes Position At Kanoski Bresney

A local legislator is returning to the courtroom. 50th District State Senator Steve McClure will be joining the ranks of Springfield’s personal injury law firm Kanoski Bresney on Monday, according to a report from the State Journal Register. McClure left the Sangamon County Assistant State’s Attorney’s Office in 2017 to run for his Senate seat. While as an assistant, McClure presided over the juvenile and felony division.

McClure told the SJR that he wanted to choose a law firm that did not currently have a lobbyist at the capitol. McClure said that his reasoning for returning to private practice was because he lost a lot of money running for office. McClure also said he doesn’t take per diem pay and he did not sign up for a state pension. McClure currently makes over $80,000 a year as a state senator.

McClure is in the midst of his first 4 year term in office.