McClure Welcomes Students to Springfield for Youth Advisory Council Program

A local State Senator welcomed dozens of students to Springfield to try their hand at the legislative process this week. More than 60 students spent their day in Springfield learning about state and local government, debating issues, and proposing new laws, all as part of State Senator Steve McClure’s Youth Advisory Council program.















The students traveled to Springfield from across the 50th Senate District, which encompasses all or parts of nine counties. They began their day discussing issues with the Senator, and hearing from other officials along with learning from government reporters.

McClure said the program is a way for young people to engage their government and become more familiar with how the civic process of legislation works at the state level. Students from Routt Catholic High School, North Greene High School, Calhoun, Auburn, Griggsville-Perry, Bluffs, New Berlin, and Springfield were all a part of the program. McClure hopes that the students can take away a great learning experience from the opportunity to help decide on a possible career in public service.