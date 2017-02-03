Local McDonald’s Asking For Donations

The Jacksonville McDonald’s is asking customers to “Give A Little Love” to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. McDonald’s is participating in the Give A Little Love campaign from now through February 20th. Customers who donate $1 or more will have their names displayed on a paper heart in the restaurant.

Laura Sweeney, the General Manager for the Jacksonville McDonald’s, explains what the Give A Little Love Campaign is and how much they hope to raise.

“We do it around Valentines day every year, and we try our best to raise as much money as we can for the house, so they can continue to support families with children in hospitals. Our goal this year is $230,000 for the house.”

Sweeney says that the donations stay local to central Illinois.

“All of the money that we collect here and our sister stores in the area, 100% of it goes to the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield.”

Sweeney explains what the money is used for.

“The money is used for all types of different things. Meals, laundry services, bedding, anything you can think of, it all goes to the families who stay at the House.”

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois serves approximately 400 families a year with children receiving medical care. For more information about the charity or to donate to the house click Here .



