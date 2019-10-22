McDonough County Coroner Seeks Next of Kin in Fatal Crash

McDonough County Coroner Eric Jameson needs the public’s help in notifying next of kin in a fatal accident that claimed the life of a Beardstown resident near Industry last Friday morning.

On the southbound lanes of US-67 just a half-mile north of 350 N near Industry, a Nissan Pathfinder driven by 29 year old Ibrahim H. Osman of Beardstown drove off the west side of US-67. Osman then over corrected and ran off the east side of the road. Osman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. 32 year old Lynette Shea of Beardstown was also a passenger in the vehicle. Her current status is unknown. Seat belts were not worn in the accident, according to police reports.

Assisting in response to the accident were the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, McDonough County Coroner’s Office, McDonough County States Attorney’s Office, Industry Fire Department, Life Guard Ambulance, Life Flight Air Ambulance, and Cale’s Towing.

Osman was native of Ethiopia but was a permanent United States resident. If you know how to contact Osman’s next of kin, please contact the McDonough County Coroner’s office at 309-833-2323.