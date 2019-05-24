McGlasson Heads to DHS in Rushville for Treatment

A convicted sex criminal is being remanded to a mental health facility. 26 year old Jacob McGlasson, who had a hearing in February to be declared sexually violent is being remanded to the custody of a state mental health facility for possibly the remainder of his life.

McGlasson had been serving a 4-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 13 in January 2015. Illinois Assistant Attorney General Patrick O’Brien petitioned the Morgan County court in May 2017 to have McGlasson declared sexually violent. Circuit Court Judge Chris Reif agreed with the petition of the state in a February bench trial and declared McGlasson a danger to others, remanding him to custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

O’Brien explained what happened in McGlasson’s disposition hearing on Thursday in Morgan County Court. “He is remanded into the custody of the Department of Human Services. He will be kept in a secure facility, which is the treatment and detention facility in Rushville, Illinois. While there, he will receive extensive in-patient treatment and be evaluated annually to see what his progress has been through that treatment.”

O’Brien describes how long McGlasson will remain in custody of the Department of Human Services. “This is until further order of the court. He will be re-evaluated on an annual basis. If it gets to the point that he is no longer a danger to the public, he can petition to be released at that point.”

McGlasson’s treatment could possibly last the rest of his adult life if so deemed by the Morgan County Court and the Department of Human Services.