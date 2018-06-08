McMurphy Honored by Kiwanis

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club honored one of its own yesterday at its weekly meeting at Hamilton’s.

The A Wadsworth Applebee Community Service Award is given each year since 2004 to a young adult between 21 and 35 who has demonstrated exceptional civic volunteer service.

The first recipient was Tim Chipman in 2005. Audra Nelson won it last year.

This year’s winner comes from the Kiwanis Club. Justin McMurphy was given the award at the luncheon yesterday. McMurphy moved to Jacksonville in 2014, and quickly became involved in Kiwanis, the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street and the Morgan county Fair.

He has also volunteered for Bowl for Kids’ Sake and the Festival of Trees.

McMurphy co-chaired this past year’s Pancake and Sausage Day.

