MCS Community Services low-income energy assistance program

A service agency in Jacksonville wants to help keep people warm and safe this winter.

MCS Community services provides programs to residents in Morgan, Cass, and Scott Counties. One of these programs is their low income household energy assistance program.

The opening date for registration is October 1st, but only for certain people deemed to be “Priority One”. Anyone who is over the age of 60 and/or has a disability without energy service can be served at this time.

November 1st is the next benchmark known as Priority 2. This is for families with children under the age of 6 or those that are disconnected from a power source.

Finally, December 3rd is the opening date for all other low income households. The program will continue either until all the money is used or until May 31st of next year.

A single person households qualifies with a monthly income at or below $1,518.

A two person household qualifies at or below $2,058. Families of three qualify with less than $2,600 in monthly income, and a family of four qualifies with income at or below $3,138.

Anyone wanting to apply for energy assistance must be able to show a social security card for all household members, proof of all household gross income, and most recent heat and electricity bills.

Households that have their energy costs included in their rent may qualify for a one-time cash benefit and will be required to provide a rent receipt or rental agreement indicating the rent amount paid and that utilities are included in the rent.

Applications are by appointment. More information can be found by calling MCS Community Services at (217) 243-9404

or

1-(800) 288-4413 from 8:30 am to noon and 1 pm to 4:30 pm beginning Monday, October 1st.

The Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human services and the State of Illinois and is administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Office of Community Assistance.