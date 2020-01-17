MCS Community Services Receives $98,000 In HUD Grant For Homeless Seeking Housing

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced yesterday that a total of over $114 million in grants had been awarded to renew support for homeless and low income families to receive assistance in programs for housing across the State of Illinois. A little over $98,000 of that money will be coming to the Morgan, Scott, and Cass County area for this year to help homeless and small families with disabilities have a place to live through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Tammy Lonergan, with MCS Community Services says the organization does extra casework on families that qualify for the Continuum of Care Program, which administers the grant money for the rent-free program. MCS Community Services is distributed the funds so the families will have the housing. MCS is one of the smallest Community Action Agencies in the state for families with housing vulnerability. Lonergan said the extra casework is to help the families that qualify to gain independence while still having a roof over their head. The CoC Program received $96,000 last year. For more information about qualifying for the program, visit MCS Community Services at 345 West State Street or call them at 243-9404.

For a complete list of those who received money through the HUD program, visit this link.