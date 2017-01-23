MCS Community Services Taking LIHEAP Applications

MCS Community Services is reminding residents in need, that they are still taking applications for the 2017 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

To apply for assistance you must meet gross income guidelines, you must provide the social security card for all household members and you must provide your most recent heat and electric bill or a rent receipt if the utilities are included in your rent. You must also present your DHS medical card if cash assistance is received.

Households interested in applying should call MCS at 217-243-9404 to set up an appointment. Households that have already received assistance from September to now, are ineligible to re-apply.