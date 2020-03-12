MCS Offering Block Grant Scholarships

Under privileged students in the 3 county area will have the opportunity to apply for a college scholarship. MCS Community Services has announced the offering of a $1000 scholarship to income-eligible students in the Morgan, Cass, and Scott county areas who are attending or planning on attending an accredited Illinois university, college, technical, or vocational school.

The scholarships are provided by Community Services Block Grants funded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Eligible individuals must be a high school graduate or possess a GED or be continuing enrollment in an Illinois post-secondary educational or vocational program; must be a resident in the 3 county area; and must be at an economic disadvantage according to income guidelines by CSBG.

The entry deadline is May 8th. For more information about the scholarship, visit the MCS building at 345 West State Street in Jacksonville or call 217-243-9404.