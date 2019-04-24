Measles exclusion date discussion and new board members will highlight tonight’s 117 Board meeting

By Anthony Engle on April 24 at 9:05am

New members will join the Jacksonville School District 117 Board of Education tonight.

Heather Leonard and Bob McBride will join Steve Cantrell and Mike Lonergan in taking the oath of office to serve on the school board at tonight’s meeting beginning at 7 pm.

The Board will also elect a President, Vice President, and Secretary of the Board. Each of these positions is for a two-year term.



A Board Recording Secretary and Board Treasurer will be appointed to one-year terms.

Board reports will include review of policy through the policy committee for eleven total policy revisions. This will be a first reading of each of these eleven potential policy changes.

A 5-year review will also be conducted in regards to ten other board policies.

One new policy, a Target School Violence Prevention Program, will also be considered.

During the consent agenda, three main topics will be: consideration of approval to seek bids for food service items, educational supplies, and fuel; consideration of registration fees for the 2019-2020 school year, and consideration of student accident insurance.

The Board will then enter a closed session.

After the closed session, the first action item listed on the agenda is a consideration to release certain closed session minutes. Other action items for the Board’s consideration this evening include a masonry bid for Washington Elementary School, a platform lift or elevator at the JHS Bowl, approval for the district to lease seventy one passenger buses, and a potential change to the district’s student vaccination exclusion date, but specifically for measles virus.