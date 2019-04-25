Measles exclusion date is now first day of the school year for District 117

The District 117 Superintendent is offering the district’s response to a bill that passed the Illinois Senate and the ongoing nationwide measles incident.

Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that the passing of Senate Bill 2075, which would lower the compulsory age to start school from 6 to 5, does not have a serious impact on the district as a whole.

“It has more of an effect on parents. A parent may not think their child is mature enough for school, which I believe should be a parent’s distinct right to make that determination. You then have the state coming in and saying no, they’re going to school at 5 years old.”



Ptacek says it is equally fair for every student that the Board move the exclusion date for getting a student vaccinated for the measles virus up to the first day of the school year.

“If you have all the parents bringing their children in to the doctors to get vaccinations in September, one kid could come in to school having contracted the virus and potentially shut a school down for a couple of weeks at least. It’s in the safest interest of each student to have the vaccination for measles before school begins so that, if one child does come to school and is a risk to spread the virus, all the students that have been vaccinated will no longer need to worry about being excluded from school.”



The measure to reestablish the exclusion date for measles vaccination to the first day of the school year did pass as part of the action items Wednesday. The commonplace measles vaccine is part of a three-part vaccination called an MMR vaccine. The acronym is for each of the ailments which are to be negated by the vaccination, being measles, mumps, and rubella.

During the meeting, Noel Beard was elected as both Board President and Board President Pro Tempore.

Mike Lonergan was elected as Board Vice President, and Teresa Wilson was elected as Board Secretary.

