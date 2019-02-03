Medical Marijuana Program Expansion Signed Into Law

With legalized recreational marijuana coming in January, Governor J.B Prtizker expanded the medical marijuana program by signing legislation passed in May yesterday. One measure of the bill makes the pilot program permanent. The other adds 11 new conditions to the eligibility requirements including those who suffer from chronic pain, IBS, osteoarthritis, anorexia, migraines, and autism. The second measure makes it easier for students to take doses at public schools.

Advance practice nurses and physician’s assistants also now have the power to prescribe medical marijuana to patients. Governor Pritzker says its imperative for those suffering to have relief. “Since the enactment of our state’s medical cannabis program, over 80,000 patients have been enrolled across the state. That’s 80,000 patients living better lives. Today, in signing two new laws, we are telling each and every one of those patients that we are on your side.”



The law takes effect on January 1st.