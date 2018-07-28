Medically endangered Murrayville man found dead Friday

A Murrayville man who could not be thoroughly searched for and has now been recovered and pronounced dead by members of law enforcement agencies was actually discovered miles from his home by a dedicated family member.

33 year old Ryan Rahn, of Leetham Road, was last reportedly seen alive on the 22nd, leaving his residence at approximately 9:30 in the morning. When the missing person’s report was issued, Rahn’s “medically endangered” status was highlighted in order to promote the urgency of the search.



The search began shortly after he left, but was halted Wednesday due to lack of declarable resources. Chief Deputy of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department Mike Carmody said on the 25th that Deputies were unable to find Ryan Rahn, even with assistance of other law officers, and recalled deputies for other responsibilities to end the active search.

According to the Morgan County Coroner Jeff Lair, Ryan Rahn was found deceased in a timber area near a dry stream.. There were no signs of external injuries, meaning he did not physically injure himself in any capacity.

A complete autopsy is scheduled to be performed today. The coroner’s report added that the departments that also assisted with extraction of the body from the area were Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Murrayville Fire, South Jacksonville Fire Department.