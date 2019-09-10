Medicine Shoppe Re-Opening At New Location

A store that closed it’s doors in April may soon be re-opening right next door. The Medicine Shoppe closed its doors on April 26th completely. The location at 200 West Morton Avenue had been built just a few years prior to the closing. However, that business may have a new life. A sign on the door at the former Marco’s Pizza location next to Family Video has a Medicine Shoppe logo on it along with hours of operation. A yellow placard above the logo says ‘Coming Soon.’ A phone call to Medicine Shoppe corporate in St. Louis, Missouri has not been returned. WLDS/WEAI will have more on this story as it becomes available.

