Meeting tonight is last before consolidated election

Tonight is the last South Jacksonville Board of Trustees meeting before Tuesday’s consolidated election.

The committee of the whole session will begin this evening at 6:30 pm at Village Hall. A total of four committees are on the agenda.

For the Finance committee, a renewal of village certificates of deposit will be discussed as well as a Tax Increment Financing application.

The Public Protection committee will discuss 4 topics: crossing guards, Godfrey Park, code enforcement, and what is listed as ‘Fire Department Fire Residency’.

For the Planning and Public Facilities committee, an update on the lift station will be offered, as well as talks about the roof of the water plant and village road conditions.

The Parks and Tourism committee will have eight topics of discussion to present this evening. Three grants will be talked about, for the Dobsin Race Track and the Morgan County Fair, as well as a re-submission from the Rotary Club. Two rental agreements of the South Main billboard will be discussed, for the Morgan County Fair and for Memorial Day. Securing the lease for a billboard is also on the agenda. In addition, landscaping and an engraved rock entrance sign at Godfrey Park will finish the reports from the Parks and Tourism committee.

As always with committee of the whole meetings, no action is expected to be taken.