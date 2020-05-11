Member of Pritzker’s Senior Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19

A member of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s senior staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor’s Office employees will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidance and work from home for an appropriate isolation period. The asymptomatic staff member tested positive late last week and was in close contact with the Governor and other staff members. The Governor and all other staff reporting to the office tested negative. The Governor was tested again early yesterday and tested negative.

Approximately 20 staff members have been regularly reporting in person to work in the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago during the governor’s daily press briefings while others have been working remotely. Staff members have followed all IDPH safety protocols including daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures. The office will undergo deep cleaning, and staff are monitoring themselves for symptoms. The Governor and staff will return to the office when IDPH deems appropriate.

The governor is still expected to hold his weekday press briefing today at 2:30.