Memorial App Allows Patients to Self-Schedule

Memorial Physicians Services will allow patients to self-schedule appointments via an update to their mobile app released yesterday.

Launched in January, the Memorial Health System App now gives patients the ability to schedule appointments with their physician or nurse practitioner at their convenience from any smart device including computers, phones, tablets and virtual assistant devices such as Amazon’s Alexa.

Parents and guardians will be able to schedule appointments for their children thought the app as well.

Memorial Physician Service Clinics in Petersburg, Chatham and the three locations in Springfield are currently available for scheduling through the app, with other clinics accessibility being available this Fall.

The app is available for free through the Apple app store and Google Play by searching Memorial Health System.

The app also features an On My Way ability, allowing for patients to sign in for an appointment from their mobile device to let Express Care know they are en route to the location. Patients will have 30 minutes to arrive after they have signed in with the app.

Patients will also have the ability to see how many people are waiting at each location to help them chose the option with the shortest wait time.