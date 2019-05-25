Memorial Day Services Announced

Memorial Day Services to honor the U.S.’s living and deceased veterans will be taking place across the area Monday.

Jacksonville’s annual Memorial Day Service will be held at the Korean War Memorial in Central Park at 11AM. Morgan County’s VFW Post #1379 is in charge of ceremonies. The ceremonies will feature the AmVets Color Guard, Chaplain John McCorkle, the Jacksonville High School Band, and featured speaker Retired Colonel Drew Dukett of Roodhouse, Illinois. Dukett is a foreign war veteran for the Illinois Army National Guard having served 3 tours for Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan in 2003, 2010, and 2014. Dukett will detail his over 36 years of military service and what it means to be a veteran. Jacksonville’s Parks Department will be in charge of setup and chairs for the memorial.

Elsewhere in the area, several services will take place in Scott County throughout the day on Monday. Ceremonies will be held at Bower Cemetery at 9AM, Winchester Cemetery at 10AM, Glasgow Cemetery at 10:30AM, and the Alsey War Memorial at 11AM. Alsey will also host its annual Memorial Day Dinner at the Alsey Baptist Church Fellowship Hall immediately following the War Memorial service . Cost is $10 for adults, kids 5 and under are $5. Proceeds of the dinner will go towards the Alsey School renovation fund.