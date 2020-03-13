Memorial Health Systems Enacts Network-Wide Visitor Restrictions

Memorial Health System has extended restrictions on visitors to patients at its hospitals in Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville and Lincoln, and prohibited visitors to inpatients at its hospital in Taylorville, all to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Taylorville facility does not have the ability to segregate the most vulnerable of its population and thus has prohibited all visiting of inpatients at this time.

Restrictions on visitors first were put in place at the system’s hospitals in December to prevent the spread of influenza. Those rules – limiting visitors to two per patient at one time – will continue at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln. All visitors to those four hospitals must be 18 or older and show no signs of illness.

In addition, events at Memorial Health System facilities with more than 100 attendees will be postponed, canceled or moved to “virtual events” in compliance with “social distancing” guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been no positive COVID-19 cases in the Illinois regions served by the system.