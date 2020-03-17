MemorialNow Virtual Visits Made Free For the Public

Memorial Health Systems has made a virtual-care service free to Central Illinois residents today. The MemorialNow service, which normally costs $40 per virtual visit, has been made free. New users can download the free MemorialNow app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or visit MemorialNow.com and follow the written instructions to get the application.

The service is open to any patient regardless of insurance status or whether the patient already uses a Memorial Health System doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant. Memorial Health System is offering the free virtual visits will help promote social distancing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. MemorialNow is accessible 24 hours a day, including holidays, and is staffed by Memorial nurse practitioners.