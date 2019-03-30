Mental fitness evaluation to be ordered for Alton woman accused of concealing death of infant child

The Alton woman who allegedly killed her six month old child and buried the deceased child in a wooded area near Carrollton last year will be receiving a mental fitness examination.

22 year old Jamia Ellis is charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count concealing a homicidal death.

Ellis was originally set to go to trial in April. However, a motion for a mental examination as to fitness and sanity was filed by public defender Keisha Morris on Wednesday.

Ellis appeared in Greene County Court Friday, where there was no objection to the matter being continued past the April jury docket. A mental fitness examination will be scheduled and is set to be performed by psychiatrist Dr. Terry Killian.

The case has now been set on the July docket, scheduled on July 15th, at 9 am. Ellis will next appear in Greene County court on May 3rd at 1:45 pm for a status hearing on the defense’s motion to determine whether Ellis is mentally fit to stand trial.