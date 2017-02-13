Meredosia-Chambersburg Schools Raising Funds For Playground

The Meredosia-Chambersburg schools are raising money to build a new playground. The k-12 PCA community organization will be hosting fundraisers for the playground including a Dancing with the Stars event next month.

Thad Walker, Superintendent for Meredosia-Chambersburg schools says he would like to see the school help with the fund raising by using money in the schools working cash fund.

“Since we consolidated into the one building, we are trying to help the PCA raise money to fund the playground equipment for the elementary part of the building. They have already put in a pre-k playground in which was roughly $22,000 and looking at our finances and what we have done in the past, we haven’t really done anything for the outside and for the kids for the building, so I thought it would be a nice suggestion for us to add to their funding for the playground.”

Walker says that the PCA has done so much for the kids that he feels the school should help as well.

“We just did a major renovation of the building last year, just moved in this year, so everything is up to snuff and working well. We just haven’t done anything for the outside of the building, anything for the playground. The playground purchase they want to do will be around $40,000- $50,000 for equipment and I think we can help them out. They have done so much for the school as far as the playground for the pre-k, the school needed to pitch in and do something for the students.”

Walker says that the working cash fund hasn’t been touched for about 8 years and Walker feels that some of it could be spent for the playground.

“ We haven’t spent any money for about 8 years out of there, we only have to keep a running fund of about $15,000. We have levied for that money to be in there so I feel we need to spend some of it on the school.”

The school is also selling Meredosia-Chambersburg Indian Merchandise to help fund the playground.