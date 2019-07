Meredosia EMS and West Central Dispatch received a call at approximately 7:20 last night from the 1900th block of Cemetery Road in Meredosia near a bean field. The caller advised that a truck ran over an unknown male. Meredoisa EMS, Lifestar Ambulance, and an AirEvac Helicopter all were called to the scene. No status of the person or any other narrative of the accident has been given at this time.

