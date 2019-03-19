Meredosia man found dead on his private property, no foul play suspected

A Meredosia man has been found dead on his private property.

WLDS/WEAI News has received reports that 70 year old Stevan Thaxton, of Meredosia, was found deceased in a ravine on his own private property. Thaxton was found Monday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. When he was found, Thaxton had reportedly already passed away.

There is now an investigation into Thaxton’s death being lead by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, though no foul play is suspected at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed later today by the Morgan County Coroner’s office.