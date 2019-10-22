Meredosia Man Wanted for Home Repair Fraud

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 22, 2019 at 2:41pm

A Meredosia man is wanted in Calhoun County for home repair fraud.

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers of Jersey, Calhoun and Greene Counties are warning area residents today.

WICS TV 20 in Springfield is reporting that Brandon J. Howell, 33, is wanted in Calhoun County on the Class 4 felony charges of home repair fraud, according to area police.

Authorities warn that Howell may be posting on Facebook for home remodeling under Southern Boys Flooring and Renovation LLC.

Howell is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known location is in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Meredosia.

If you know his whereabouts please call 1-800-300-2590 or submit your tip on our website tworiverscrimestoppers.org.