Meredosia Passes Cannabis Sales Tax

A second municipality in Morgan County has passed a cannabis tax. The Village of Meredosia voted to pass a 2.5% sales tax on cannabis last week during their first monthly board meeting. Municipalities in the state are under a deadline of April 1st to file a cannabis tax ordinance if they wish the Illinois Department of Revenue to collect the taxes on cannabis products beginning on July 1st.

Jacksonville passed a 3% adult use cannabis sales tax back in December. Municipalities in the state can impose up to a 3% local tax on top of the state-imposed taxes on cannabis sales under state statute.