Meredosia Police Chief arrested for alleged domestic violence

A police chief from a small town in west central Illinois is on paid leave following his arrest this weekend for alleged domestic violence.

According to multiple media outlets, Meredosia Police Chief Curtis Williams, of rural Chandlerville, was arrested by Pike County Deputies in the early morning hours Saturday on alleged charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault. According to reports from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, officers made the arrest after receiving a 9-1-1 call in the early morning hours from the dispatch center. While it is being reported that Williams was arrested for alleged domestic battery and aggravated assault, no further details regarding the alleged incident have been made available at this time.

According to multiple outlets, Williams is the current Chief of Police for the village of Meredosia, and is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Along with deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, other agencies assisting in the arrest include the Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team and Illinois State Police Zone 4.

According to the report from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Williams was taken into custody without incident.

WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide further information regarding the arrest if and when it becomes available.