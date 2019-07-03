Meth Bust in Nebo Nets 2 Pike County Women

There was a major drug bust in Pike County yesterday. The Pike County Sherriff’s office in conjunction with the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force arrested 55 year old Marti L. Grammer and 56 year old Laura M. Bequette in the 400th block of Middle Street in Nebo.

Grammer was charged with possession of methamphetamine over 5 grams, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance after law enforcement obtain a search warrant of the home. Bequette was arrested on an outstanding Pike County arrest warrant. Both were booked into the Pike County Jail. Bequette has posted the required amount towards the $3000 bond and been released. Grammer remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.