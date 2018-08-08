Michael Burrus found dead in Greene County jail cell

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Greene County Jail.

According to a news report first released Monday night by the Jacksonville Journal Courier, authorities said a correctional officer at the Greene County Jail found 34 year old Michael A. Burrus, of Roodhouse, unresponsive in his cell about 8 p.m. last Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, paramedics with the Greene County Ambulance Service arrived at the jail located at 403 7th Street in Carrollton and, after attempting CPR, called Coroner Danny Powell after confirming that Burrus would be unable to be resuscitated.

An autopsy was performed last Thursday. Investigators are still awaiting results of toxicology and other tests to determine cause of death, according to the sheriff’s department.

Powell said it could be several weeks before results of toxicology reports are available.

Before his death, Burrus had been held in the Greene County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail on a felony charge of delivery of methamphetamine since his arrest on March 27th of this year.

A memorial funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 25th at All Saints Catholic Church in White Hall, with burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse.

Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements.