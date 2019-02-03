Michigan Avenue Resurfacing Complete

One of Jacksonville’s local streets has finally been completed. The East Michigan Avenue resurfacing project that took just a little over three months to finish is finally done. The resurfacing project saw the street receive new curbs, resurfaced side walks, as well as a smooth new asphalt roadway. Many local residents says the street that runs along the south eastern most border of the City of Jacksonville had been problematic for a long time.

Jacksonville Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel, who has been a resident on the street for 14 years, describes the facelift. “Having lived on Michigan for 14 years, it’s amazing. Our neighbors love it. Everyone we’ve talked to thinks it’s a great enhancement for the neighborhood. We’ve been dodging potholes for a long time. It’s great to see that it’s brand new. I encourage anyone to come down Michigan Avenue and check out all the work that’s been done.”

Some final touches remain but residents can expect a smooth ride on a project that has taken several years for both the City of Jacksonville and Village of South Jacksonville to finally fix.