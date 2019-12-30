Michigan Man Injured in Pike County Crash

A Michigan man was injured in a single-vehicle crash just south of Detroit in Pike County this morning. 80 year old William Westenbarger of Westland, Michigan was traveling south on Illinois Route 100 near Peacock Road in Pike County and failed to navigate a right turn with his 2016 Hyundai Veloster. The vehicle ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and struck a utility pole, partially blocking the roadway at 1:58 this morning.

Westenbarger sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene by Pike County Ambulance to Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield. Westenbarger was wearing his safety belt at the time of the accident. Also responding to the scene were the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, District 20 Illinois State Police, and the Spring Creek Fire Department. Westenbarger was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.