Midwest Dental Relocating To Larger Morton Avenue Location

A Jacksonville Dentist Office is moving to a new location. Dr. Michael Watkins of Midwest Dental says his office is moving from 360 West College Avenue to a bigger location because they’ve outgrown the location. “We are moving to Morton Avenue simply because we have outgrown our current space. The facility that used to be The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy became available, and it is literally going to give us double the space that we have now. We are going to be increasing our ability to see patients from 3 chairs to 8 chairs. We are looking to eventually add another doctor to the practice and hopefully more people to assist with him, as far assistants and hygiene. We are very excited about it.”

Dr. Watkins says that the move is coming up on June 1st: “We are moving on June 1st. We are still in the process of acquiring a new doctor. With recent changes to the country, everything kind of got put on the back burner for just a little bit, and our biggest issue is just getting opened and then opening under the guidelines that are being established by the CDC and the American Dental Association and all of the other organizations. But yes, our anticipated opening date [at the new location] is June 1st.”

Dr. Watkins says his office has been busy since restrictions were lifted from the governor’s stay at home order on May 1st for dental appointments. Dr. Watkins says there are no current plans for the building on 360 West College Avenue at this time. He says that he’ll make a decision on whether he will keep the building at a later date.