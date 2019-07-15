Midwest Youth Services uses JPro Program to help at risk Youth

Help is here along the streets of Jacksonville.

Midwest Youth Services is a non-profit, volunteer based organization that serves at risk youth. Their man mission is to deter youth from juvenile justice and child welfare systems while strengthening families in the process. One of their most recent programs put in place last September is the Jacksonville alternatives for youth Promoting Restorative Opportunities, or JPRO.

Ann Hungerford who works as the crisis intervention caseworker for Midwest Youth explains what the organization’s purpose is and why it exists.

“We are a non for profit agency located here in Jacksonville. We serve five counties in Brown, Cass, Morgan, Scott and Schuyler and we work with at risk youth. Any youth that is at risk we serve and we have mandatory population and discretionary. I think what we are known for is our crisis response services. Anytime there is a youth in crisis or in conflict with their family whether they are homeless, a runaway or at risk of being either [we help them]. Law enforcement, schools, hospitals, and a lot of referring agencies rely on us to respond 24/7.”

The organization provides an abundance of resources for the youth including helping dropouts get back in school, help with any medical and mental health needs, and ways in which families can help resolve their own problems. Hungerford describes what she hopes is the end result for all youth that finish the program.

“We are all very hopeful. I think it is our job to have hope even when the families that we are serving do not have hope. It is our job to keep them motivated and to keep them looking at tomorrow. We really look at what happened yesterday was yesterday. The problem that persists today is today but tomorrow is a new start and we really focus on how we are going to work towards their goals and give them the support they need in reaching those goals.”

Hungerford also explains what she feels is the bigger issue when it comes to troubled youth and what the best ways are to help answer these questions.

“It is a family issue and I think you have to really dissect it and sometimes the parent need the support, sometimes the youth needs the support, sometimes they just need to be motivated. The one thing that we consistently see day in and day out is communication barriers. A lot of times they are working towards the same goals. We have dealt with that so it is a lifeline for a lot of youth and in all seriousness, it seems silly but the cell phone we got away with out having one. That is kids security it is their ability to communicate with both friends and family. It is their safety net and sometimes it is just having communication around communication and being able to talk the same language.”

For anyone who feels in need of reaching out for help, Beth Secrist, who works as the community youth services liaison for Midwest Youth Services has all the answers for you.

“For any of our services including the JPro program, all you have to do is call our office. Our number is (217) 245-6000 and we are open from 8:30-4 Monday through Friday. Our crisis hours are 24/7 but for our typical, you are just choosing to enroll in a program and you are not in crisis those are our hours.”

All services used by anyone are free and confidential