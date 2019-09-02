Miller Announces Bid For Cass County State’s Attorney

A Morgan County assistant State’s Attorney has announced his bid to run as State’s Attorney in Cass County this morning. Craig Miller announced via a press release this morning that he will be seeking the Republican nomination to the office for election in 2020. Miller will seek to run against current Cass County State’s Attorney John Alvarez. Alvarez was first appointed to the position in 2016 to replace Matthew Mays, who resigned the position to move with his wife to the Philippines. Alvarez has served in that capacity ever since.

Miller has been with the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s office since 2014. He is currently the chief of the civil division and a part of the Morgan County Bar Association. Alvarez ran unopposed for re-election in 2018. Both men will square off in the March 17th, 2020 primary.