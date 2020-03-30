Millikin Offering “MacMurray Match” For Displaced Students

Millikin University in Decatur announced today the new “MacMurray Match” program for students who will be displaced after MacMurray College’s closure at the end of May. Under this program, students transferring to Millikin will pay the same amount of tuition to Millikin that they were paying to MacMurray.

In order to be considered for the MacMurray Match, students must be accepted for transfer admission to Millikin University and provide proof of their most recent billing statement from MacMurray College. Students will be required to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and complete the necessary verification requirements.

Students who transfer in with senior-year status will also be offered 50 percent off rent at Millikin’s campus apartment complex – The Woods at Millikin. Information about 21 MacMurray College academic programs articulated to Millikin University academic programs as well as other offerings can be viewed at millikin.edu/macmurraymatch.

For additional information and assistance, contact Marianne Taylor, director of transfer and graduate admission, at admis@millikin.edu or by phone at 217-420-6771 or MacKenzie Larrick, transfer admission counselor, at 217-420-6751 or via email at mlarrick@millikin.edu.