Million Named New Executive Director of Pathway Services

Pathway Services has announced its new executive director. The board of directors has selected Maryjane Million to serve as the new executive director of the agency, according to an announcement released by Jason McDowell, board president.

Million says she’s excited about her new opportunity to serve the Jacksonville community.

Million says she’s already begun discussions about some new ideas with the board of directors. “Primarily, we are working on getting the word out about our services to the community. We want the community to realize what we do and how we can help those individuals with developmental disabilities in our community. We would like to grow some of the programs that we have and do some very strategic marketing and advertising about The Attic, which is closed right now. The good news is that our phenomenal staff is in the store right now organizing and restructuring the layout. Everyone is being kept very busy during this time when we are not able to do some of the things we would like to do.”

Million says that her previous experiences have set her up to bring more people to Pathway’s doors. “I’ve been so fortunate to have worked in education at many different levels in the community. Along with that, I’ve developed a network of people that I admire and can work with not only in the education arena but also with Passavant Area Hospital and our legislators. I have a good report with all of them, and we can all work together to help move our community forward.”

Million most recently served as licensure specialist/homeless liaison at the Regional Office of Education. Million was enrollment operations coordinator at Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville from 2008 to 2018 and director of admissions and operations at Illinois College from 1995 to 2008. During her time at Lincoln Land and Illinois College, both schools recorded record enrollments. She also currently serves on the board of directors at Passavant Area Hospital, the Jacksonville Promise Scholarship Foundation, the Ken Bradbury Foundation, and the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce. She has also been a member of the Pathway board of directors since 2017.

Million replaces Steve Brundage who resigned in August last year, who had served in the position since 2005.