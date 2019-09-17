Minnesota Man Arrested on Gun Charges By ISP in Pike

A Minnesota man was arrested on Interstate 72 in Pike County by Illinois State Troopers on Saturday for gun charges. A trooper with the Illinois State Police initiated a traffic stop on a Cadillac car registered to Minnesota plates near the Griggsville exit in Pike County on Interstate 72 at approximately 9PM on Saturday night for speeding. The tropper detected an odor of cannabis emanating from within the vehicle and conducted an investigation of the vehicle and discovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun. The trooper arrested 51 year old Vincent K. Bray for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bray is being lodged at the Pike County Jail.

