Minor Car Derailment Under Investigation

A three-car derailment on Thursday caused a massive mess for Norfolk Southern workers Thursday evening. Plastic pellets spilled out from one of the cars leaving the back of the Reynolds Plant just east of the WLDS studios. The derailment occurred at approximately 4:45PM Thursday. According to a report from Journal-Courier, the westbound freight train was on its way to Bluffs. A Norfolk Southern crew specializing in derailment clean-up and recovery contained the spill. The cause for the accident is under investigation by the railroad company.

