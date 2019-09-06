Miss Illinois Tours to Promote Arts in Education

Miss Illinois is going around the state the next two weeks promoting the arts and a fun contest for children to win a scholarship. 24 year old Ariel Beverly of East Moline, Illinois who currently resides in Springfield will represent the state at the Miss America pageant on December 19th. Beverly, a former art teacher, is hoping to spread the importance of art in schools during a two-week tour of the state.

“It is a two week tour, and I am mainly advocating for the arts in general in education and then I am also promoting my include the arts postcard project I have going on right now, where K through 12 can create a little piece of artwork on a specific post card I have that is also available on includethearts.com to print out. They can potentially win a $1,000.00 grant from Blick Art Materials for their school art program.”

Beverly says the arts, besides being a teacher, really has played an important role in her own development as an individual. “The arts have always been really important to me. I’ve been involved in collectively music, theater, dance, especially visual arts my whole life, and I have learned a lot of valuable skills and life lessons that are not just about making music or painting a picture. It’s not about that entirely, it is about a lot of problem solving, discipline, time management, a lot of these skills, only are can really hone in on and they are getting lost when art in education is being cut. I am advocating on their behalf and we are making waves.”

Beverly will award the grant on her birthday on September 15th in hopes of making the grant an annual event in accordance with The Illinois Arts Education Initiative. Currently, in Illinois 20% of schools have no arts programs and 1 in 10 school districts have no certified arts teachers. Beverly hopes her two-week tour will raise awareness about the importance of the arts to students.

Beverly says she hopes to make a stop in Jacksonville soon to visit with the local Art Association, the mayor’s office, as well as the local school district in her continued efforts to raise awareness about the arts.

“I am going to be visiting with different mayors, different towns all over Illinois to propose a proclamation to adopt September 15th as Arts in Education day following after the national Arts in Education Week, that was established by congress, so my goal is to bring that down to a more community level across Illinois to really enrich the arts in the different communities and towns in Illinois.”

For more information about Ms. Beverly’s iniative visit IncludeTheArts.com or through the Miss Illinois website at MissIllinois.org.